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Houses for sale in Haradzishcha, Belarus

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6 properties total found
House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 119 m²
I will sell the house in a prestigious place in the sanatorium and resort area in the statio…
$127,500
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House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Compact single-storey residential building with all communications built in 2000! In the tow…
$57,000
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House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Sale of the house P. Gorodishche, street. Cozy, well-groomed house in a quiet place, with th…
$127,500
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AdriastarAdriastar
House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 485 m²
A unique cottage complex located in D is for sale. The settlement is just 5 km from the Mosc…
$990,000
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Cottage 10 bedrooms in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Bedrooms 10
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy single-level house in SlutskAddress: Branovichskaya str., Slutsk, Minsk region.Distance…
$990,000
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Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 326 m²
A unique project of a house 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road is for sale in the village of Gor…
$340,000
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
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