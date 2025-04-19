Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Haradok District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Haradok District, Belarus

Vajhanski selski Savet
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale garden house 100 m from Lake Losvido in ST "Tulip 2". The house is brick. Level 2. …
$21,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Haradok District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes