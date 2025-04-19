Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Haradok District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Haradok District, Belarus

Vajhanski selski Savet
4
6 properties total found
House in Mazanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mazanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
In connection with the departure to the permanent residence, the Belarusian estate is being …
$8,500
House in Palminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Palminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
The house is sold on the shore of the lake, 35 km from the city of Vitebsk, in the village o…
$35,000
Apartment 10 rooms in Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment 10 rooms
Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Area:The total area of the plot is 2.87 hectares.Infrastructure:At a high level, land works …
$285,000
House in Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale capital foundation 9.25 x 14.25 in Mariampol on a plot of 24.84 acres. Canned. Urge…
$4,500
House in Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale garden house 100 m from Lake Losvido in ST "Tulip 2". The house is brick. Level 2. …
$21,000
