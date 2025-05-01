Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Fanipal
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Fanipal, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Agency number 1196/1 of 2024-08-22
$68,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 321 m²
$225,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Fanipal, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
A magnificent house in Fanipol on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street is sold ____________________ …
$110,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go