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Pool Houses for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

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House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 175 m²
For sale is a very spacious warm two-level house for year-round living with central communic…
$199,999
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