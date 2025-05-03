Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Sale of a residential building in the inhabited area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, near a school, a kinde…
$90,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A house for sale in the picturesque area of Dzerzhinsk.A quiet, peaceful place, around priva…
$65,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Dzerzhinsk,…
$26,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
A large, beautiful cottage in a quiet, green area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, the house has 2 entrances…
$179,900
