Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
A large, beautiful cottage in a quiet, green area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, the house has 2 entrances…
$179,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go