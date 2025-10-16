Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of warehouses in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

3
6 properties total found
Warehouse 750 m² in Fanipal, Belarus
Warehouse 750 m²
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Floor 1
New warehouse in Fanipol, Zavodskaya str. 41 D The total area is 750 square meters. Ceiling…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 200 m² in Dvorysca, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Dvorysca, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For the rental / sale of a warehouse, production, non-heated warehouse from metal profile   …
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 694 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 694 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 694 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent a warehouse for production or storage up to 694 m2 at the address: Stankovo (30 km from…
$2,084
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 30 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 30 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent warehouse 30m2, s/s Stankovsky We offer a long-term lease of a marine container Dry Cub…
$50
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 630 m² in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 630 m²
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 630 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse rentalAddress: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Stankovskiy s/s, Stankovo 98/13…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 411 m² in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 411 m²
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 411 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a warehouse located at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky dis…
$6
per month
Leave a request