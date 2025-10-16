Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of industrial premises in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Stankauski sielski Saviet
3
3 properties total found
Manufacture 694 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Manufacture 694 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 694 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent a warehouse for production or storage up to 694 m2 at the address: Stankovo (30 km from…
$2,084
per month
Manufacture 1 174 m² in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 174 m²
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 174 m²
Floor 1/1
The production base is leased. Purpose is multifunctional. Rental of the premises 1174 m2.…
Price on request
