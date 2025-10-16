Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Stankauski sielski Saviet
8
Dzyarzhynsk
3
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Warehouse 750 m² in Fanipal, Belarus
Warehouse 750 m²
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Floor 1
New warehouse in Fanipol, Zavodskaya str. 41 D The total area is 750 square meters. Ceiling…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 694 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Manufacture 694 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 694 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent a warehouse for production or storage up to 694 m2 at the address: Stankovo (30 km from…
$2,084
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 200 m² in Dvorysca, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Dvorysca, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For the rental / sale of a warehouse, production, non-heated warehouse from metal profile   …
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant 206 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Restaurant 206 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 6
We bring to your attention the opening of the first in Dzerzhinsk Food Kort, located on the …
$2,472
per month
Leave a request
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем Вашему внимание торговые помещения площадью от 35 м2 до 220 м2, в ТЦ «Мокаопт»…
$14
per month
Leave a request
Офисные помещения 11,3 м2 - 139,9 м2 в г. Дзержинск in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Офисные помещения 11,3 м2 - 139,9 м2 в г. Дзержинск
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Предлагаем Вашему внимание офисные помещения площадью от 11,3 м2 до 139,9 м2 в ТЦ «Мокаопт»,…
$5
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 174 m² in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 174 m²
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 174 m²
Floor 1/1
The production base is leased. The purpose is multifunctional.
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 174 m² in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 174 m²
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 174 m²
Floor 1/1
The production base is leased. Purpose is multifunctional. Rental of the premises 1174 m2.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 694 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 694 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 694 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent a warehouse for production or storage up to 694 m2 at the address: Stankovo (30 km from…
$2,084
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 30 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 30 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent warehouse 30m2, s/s Stankovsky We offer a long-term lease of a marine container Dry Cub…
$50
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 30 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Commercial property 30 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent warehouse 30m2, s/s Stankovsky We offer a long-term lease of a marine container Dry Cub…
$50
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 630 m² in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 630 m²
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 630 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse rentalAddress: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Stankovskiy s/s, Stankovo 98/13…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 411 m² in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 411 m²
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 411 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a warehouse located at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky dis…
$6
per month
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 174 m² in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 174 m²
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 174 m²
Floor 1/1
The production base is leased. Purpose is multifunctional. Rental of the premises 1174 m2.…
Price on request
Leave a request