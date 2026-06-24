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Pool Houses for sale in Dzitvianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Dzitvianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzitvianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Dreaming of your home in the countryside with all the comforts? A landscaped house of baths,…
$32,857
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Properties features in Dzitvianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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