Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dubrowna District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Dubrowna District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Dubrowna, Belarus
House
Dubrowna, Belarus
Area 142 m²
$105,000
Leave a request
House in Dubrowna, Belarus
House
Dubrowna, Belarus
Area 142 m²
$105,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dubrowna District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes