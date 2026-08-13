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Сommercial property in Dubrowna District, Belarus

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1 property total found
Commercial property 300 m² in Pirahouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 300 m²
Pirahouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Contract number with the agency 532/1 from 2026-08-11
$485,000
VAT
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