  2. Belarus
  3. Dubrowna District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dubrowna District, Belarus

Dubrowna
3
5 properties total found
House in Malabachauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Malabachauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Lugovtsy" Orsha district.Total area 58.6 m2, plot 4.71 acres, baseme…
$5,900
Leave a request
House in Malasavinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Malasavinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
House for sale in ag. Rossasno, School str. (32 km from Orsha). House prefabricated shield, …
$5,500
Leave a request
House in Dubrowna, Belarus
House
Dubrowna, Belarus
Area 142 m²
For sale cottage 2018 p. with a total area of 141.8 sq.m., located on a plot of 15 acres at …
$105,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dubrowna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dubrowna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a cozy, three-room apartment in a panel house at the address: Dubrovno, Krupskaya s…
$23,000
Leave a request
