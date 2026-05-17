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Houses with garden for sale in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A unique object for sale: 2 fresh log cabin with a bath and a gazebo on the territory of the…
$160,000
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Properties features in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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