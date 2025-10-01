Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dokshytsy District
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment

Short-term rental flats and apartments in Dokshytsy District, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Dokshytsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dokshytsy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dokshytsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dokshytsy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Biarozkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Biarozkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/6
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Biarozkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Biarozkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/9
$27
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Biarozkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Biarozkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/9
$27
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Biarozkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Biarozkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/9
$30
per night
Leave a request