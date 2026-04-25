Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chashniki District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Chashniki District, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Lukomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lukomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 406 m²
$195,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chashniki District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go