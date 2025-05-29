Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Byerazino District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus

Bahusevicki sielski Saviet
4
Paplauski sielski Saviet
4
Biarezinski sielski Saviet
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A unique place to create a business project or vacation for your family. The plot is private…
$155,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Byerazino District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go