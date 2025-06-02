Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Byerazino District
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale half house in the village of Guta - a picturesque corner near the Berezina …
$21,000
