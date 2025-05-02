Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse 608 m² in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 608 m²
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 608 m²
Floor 1/1
Farm for sale in the Berezinsky district. The area of the plot is 219.54 acres.  On the site…
$180,000
