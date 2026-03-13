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Сommercial property in Bychaw District, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 636 m² in Jamnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 636 m²
Jamnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 636 m²
Floor 1/2
Recreation center "Flowing" - a ready-made investment project in the picturesque location of…
$250,000
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