Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Byarozawka
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Byarozawka, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Byarozawka, Belarus
Cottage
Byarozawka, Belarus
Area 184 m²
For sale good spacious house near the forest and the river Neman. The house was built for th…
$145,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go