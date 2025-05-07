Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barawlyany
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Barawlyany, Belarus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Barawlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 320 m²
The area of the National Security Council is 320 square meters, high ceilings - from 3.1 m t…
$449,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go