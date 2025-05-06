Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barawlyany
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Barawlyany, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale is a residential house located a few minutes drive from the city of Minsk, Borovlya…
$158,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 321 m²
House for sale in the center of Borovlyan!The laying of the house is made in 2 bricks (red b…
$240,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
