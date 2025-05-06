Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Barawlyany
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Barawlyany, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 11/11
Exclusive offer for Minsk, its own enclosed terrace 20m, ceilings 3.1m, fireplace installati…
$357,000
House in Skabin, Belarus
House
Skabin, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Conscientiously built cozy house in the developed agro-town Skabin ❤️ Quick way from the ca…
$35,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/9
Contract number with the agency 29/1 of 2025-04-24
$50,000
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/5
Room with renovation in a well-maintained area ❤️ A room in a four-room apartment within wal…
$20,600
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
Looking for a spacious 3-room apartment in the center? Do you prefer to live on the top floo…
$109,000
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
Lot 8757. Call for more detailed information We offer to your attention an apartment in the …
$44,900
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/9
3-room apartment, Brest, Syabrovskaya str., 1994, 1 / 9 panel, 73.5 / 69.0 / 40.5 / 9.1, bat…
$71,800
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy 1-bedroom apartment in a quiet area! ❤️ We present to your attention a one-room apartme…
$24,700
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/12
Excellent 1-bedroom apartment for a comfortable life, fully ready for living. Successful lay…
$57,000
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/9
Cozy 1 room apartment for sale in Minsk, Mikhasya Lynkova St., house 87, building 2; we invi…
$78,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House with all comforts ❤️ A house with all amenities in a landscaped area of Borisov. Addre…
$44,900
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Comfortable cottage on the shore of the lake. ❤️ Cozy cottage, where you can relax from the …
$16,500
