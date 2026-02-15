Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Bielick
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bielick, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
House in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
House for sale with a large plot with access to the stream and forest. ❤️House in a pictures…
$37,900
Cottage in Salihorsk, Belarus
Cottage
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 286 m²
Spacious 3-level brick cottage with cozy yard ❤️ A residential house with a garden, garages …
$190,000
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Garden house for sale near Soligorsk ❤️A cozy cottage next to the woods near the city is a g…
$7,500
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
House in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale a house with a spacious plot in Shpakovshchyna! ❤️Excellent house 30 minutes drive …
$32,900
House in Staryja Ciaruski, Belarus
House
Staryja Ciaruski, Belarus
Area 43 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ A house with a spacious land plot in the agro-town of Old Terus…
$14,800
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A large house for a large family ❤️If you have long been looking for a spacious house where …
$42,500
Turn KeyTurn Key
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale a cozy house with a plot in G. It is possible to exchange for a one-room apartment.…
$41,900
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked house in the center of Slutsk ❤️ Apartment in a blocked house in the …
$17,800
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 90 m²
House in Smilovichi with cellar and all communications ❤️A spacious house of 90 sq.m. in the…
$104,900
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
It’s time to buy a house surrounded by woods! ❤️A dacha in the Diamond Garden Association. A…
$7,900
House in Markauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Markauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
A house with a large plot and running water! ❤️ House with a plot of 25 acres in the village…
$11,000
House in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 14 m²
Cozy cottage 10 km from Molodechno ❤️A country house with a refined plot will be an ideal ho…
$12,300
