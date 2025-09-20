Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barysaw District
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment

Short-term rental flats and apartments in Barysaw District, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/6
$24
per night
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 7/9
$24
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go