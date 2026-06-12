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Cottages with garden for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

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Cottage in Milavidy, Belarus
Cottage
Milavidy, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Two-storey cottage in the center of the agro-town of Milovida - the comfort of urban life am…
$25,000
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Properties features in Baranavichy District, Belarus

with Garage
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