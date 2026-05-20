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Warehouses for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

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Warehouse 1 321 m² in Jastrambiel, Belarus
Warehouse 1 321 m²
Jastrambiel, Belarus
Area 1 321 m²
Sale of industrial and warehouse buildings (premises)Address: Brest region, Baranovichi dist…
$200,000
VAT
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