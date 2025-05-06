Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Baranavichy District, Belarus

3 properties total found
Established business 1 480 m² in Zamcuznenski selski Savet, Belarus
Tourist complex " huts " Located in a unique landscape reserve " Strong " (Translated from B…
$800,000
Manufacture 953 m² in Navamysski selski Savet, Belarus
In the former master's estate in the village of Staraya Mysh, Baranovichi district, Brest re…
$500,000
Commercial property 953 m² in Navamysski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale are 2 detached permanent buildings located on a former master's estate in the villa…
$500,000
