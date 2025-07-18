Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babruysk District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Babruysk District, Belarus

Slabodkauski sielski Saviet
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tuholica, Belarus
1 room apartment
Tuholica, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in Gp. Tugolitsa at 60 years of October, 32A. The apartment of …
$16,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/5
Urgent!The real buyer of TORG.We will show you at any time convenient for you! Total area in…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tuholica, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Tuholica, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in Gp. Tugolitsa at 60 years of October, 32A.The apartment of 3…
$16,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Babruysk District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go