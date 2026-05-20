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Houses with garden for sale in Astravyets District, Belarus

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House in Hudahajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hudahajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A cozy new house for sale.Grodno region, Ostrovetsky district, Gudogaysky s/s, ST "LOSE".202…
$24,752
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