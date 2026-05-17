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Сommercial property in Astravyets District, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 260 m² in Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 260 m²
Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
A whole hectare of happiness and freedom, between heaven and earth above the great and unsto…
$60,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 260 m² in Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 260 m²
Varnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
A whole hectare of happiness and freedom, between heaven and earth above the great and unsto…
$60,000
Leave a request
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Realting.com
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