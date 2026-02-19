Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astravyets District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Astravyets District, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Astravyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astravyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
New construction in Ostrovets at the price of the developer ❤️ Delivery of the house in Octo…
$57,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Astravyets District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go