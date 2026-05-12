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Cottages with garden for sale in Ashmyany, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Ashmyany, Belarus
Cottage
Ashmyany, Belarus
Area 158 m²
On a well-maintained plot of land with an area of 0.25 hectares there is a modern, high-qual…
$129,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ashmyany, Belarus
Cottage
Ashmyany, Belarus
Area 158 m²
On a well-maintained plot of land with an area of 0.25 hectares there is a modern, high-qual…
$129,000
Leave a request
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Realting.com
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