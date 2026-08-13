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Lakefront Houses for sale in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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7 bedroom house in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 bedroom house
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
On the shore of the protected lake, with direct access to the water, a rare object is offere…
$265,000
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