Second citizenship in Barbados

Please note that the U.S. government does not provide a permanent residency, or citizenship to people who have purchased or started a business in the U.S.!
The U.S. government offers temporary or permanent residency visas to foreign entrepreneurs who want to purchase and operate a ready-m…
The United States offers several immigration pathways for individuals seeking to live, work, or reunite with family. Key programs include Family-Based Immigration, Employment-Based Visas (like H-1B), Diversity Visa Lottery, and Refugee or Asylum status. These programs provide temporary or pe…
