Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bahrain
  3. Residential
  4. Capital Governorate
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Capital Governorate, Bahrain

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Manama, Bahrain
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A distinctive investment opportunity in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for sale and rent, new apart…
€105,576
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Capital Governorate, Bahrain

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir