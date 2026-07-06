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Pool Villas in Shamakhi District, Azerbaijan

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Shamakhi District, Azerbaijan
Villa 4 bedrooms
Shamakhi District, Azerbaijan
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready Villa for Urgent Sale Below Replacement Cost This is not an ordinary house listing.…
$132,000
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Properties features in Shamakhi District, Azerbaijan

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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