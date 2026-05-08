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Monthly rent of restaurants in Austria

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Restaurant 58 m² in Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
Restaurant 58 m²
Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Bus stop= 18 meters 1 minute walk Food business= 5 seconds walk UFC Sports field= 190 meters…
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