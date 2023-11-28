Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Mariazell

Residential properties for sale in Mariazell, Austria

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Mariazell, Austria
2 room apartment
Mariazell, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€57,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir