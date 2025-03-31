Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Gleisdorf
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Gleisdorf, Austria

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Hotel 6 200 m² in Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
Hotel 6 200 m²
Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
Rooms 77
Area 6 200 m²
$42,55M
Leave a request
Building Plot For Residential and Commercial in Vienna, Austria
Building Plot For Residential and Commercial
Vienna, Austria
Area 1 906 m²
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The residential project under sale is currently in the approval phas…
$4,72M
Leave a request
Charming 4-room apartment with 89m² of space in Graz, Austria
Charming 4-room apartment with 89m² of space
Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Area 89 m²
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! We are offering you the unique opportunity to acquire this charmin…
$320,006
Leave a request
Investment 2 352 m² in Vienna, Austria
Investment 2 352 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 2 352 m²
A long-term leased commercial premises in a busy location directly at Hoßplatz, not far from…
$633,719
Leave a request
Apartment house in Vienna, Austria
Apartment house
Vienna, Austria
Area 1 900 m²
The property in question is a corner tenement house from the turn of the century. The street…
$14,09M
Leave a request
Hotel 700 m² in Kremsbruecke, Austria
Hotel 700 m²
Kremsbruecke, Austria
Rooms 18
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
On 1,530msee height, direct van exercise lifts, BabyliftenundDe-kischlegen, offers that the …
$1,14M
Leave a request
Hotel 3 591 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 3 591 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 77
Area 3 591 m²
$21,16M
Leave a request
Property With Hotel Project in the Center of Bad Gastein in Bad Gastein, Austria
Property With Hotel Project in the Center of Bad Gastein
Bad Gastein, Austria
Rooms 20285
Total area of ​​all plots: approx. 25.508m2 Achievable usable area approx. 25,000 m². Pla…
$6,44M
Leave a request
Very Beautiful Apartment House in Vienna, Austria
Very Beautiful Apartment House
Vienna, Austria
Area 839 m²
Very beautiful old building rental property approximately 830 m² with 20 existing apartme…
$3,76M
Leave a request
Office 43 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 43 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Apostelgasse 17 is located in a quiet one-way street. In addition to moped and motorcycle pa…
$248,071
Leave a request
Investment 2 352 m² in Vienna, Austria
Investment 2 352 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 2 352 m²
A long-term leased commercial premises in a busy location directly at Hoßplatz, not far from…
$629,776
Leave a request
Jewel in the heart of Graz in Graz, Austria
Jewel in the heart of Graz
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusively, we are pleased to present this unique gem in the heart of Graz. Believe us when…
$534,204
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes