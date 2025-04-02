Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Zwettl
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Bezirk Zwettl, Austria

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 6 m² in Echsenbach, Austria
Hotel 6 m²
Echsenbach, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 6 m²
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity and become the owner of an exclusive property in t…
$863,596
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes