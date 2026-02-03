Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Bezirk Waidhofen an der Thaya, Austria

Hotel 2 849 m² in Raabs an der Thaya, Austria
Hotel 2 849 m²
Raabs an der Thaya, Austria
Rooms 39
Area 2 849 m²
Number of floors 3
RaabsanderThaya,DasHotelliegtdirektanderFlußThaya,umgebenvondensanftenHügelnundderunberührte…
$2,31M
