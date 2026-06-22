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Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Waidhofen an der Thaya, Austria

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1 property total found
Apartment in Dietmanns, Austria
Apartment
Dietmanns, Austria
Area 875 m²
WOMEN & WORKING IN A DACH Exclusive living and business in the forest district 2.900 m2 pl…
$1,21M
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