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Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Voitsberg, Austria

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1 property total found
Apartment in Edelschrott, Austria
Apartment
Edelschrott, Austria
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in Modriach, 8583 Modriach, is located in the idyllic Styria, surrounded by gentle…
$518,911
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