Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Voelkermarkt, Austria

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Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Volkermarkt, Austria

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
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5 bedroom house
Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover a rare opportunity in one of Southern Carinthia's most beautiful regions. The Haus/…
$681,812
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Properties features in Bezirk Volkermarkt, Austria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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