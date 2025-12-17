Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Bezirk Tamsweg, Austria

Recently built 4**** star ski area hotel in Katschberg area! in Katschberg, Austria
Recently built 4**** star ski area hotel in Katschberg area!
Katschberg, Austria
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 6
Excellent 4**** star superior ski area hotel in KATSCHBERGHÖHE region. This fantastic hotel…
$18,80M
Perfect 4**** star hotel in Katchberghohe area! in Katschberg, Austria
Perfect 4**** star hotel in Katchberghohe area!
Katschberg, Austria
Area 4 900 m²
Number of floors 5
Perfect 4**** star hotel in KATSCHBERGHÖHE - with ongoing modernization and upgrade. t is a…
$9,40M
4**** hotel of great investment potential, Katchberg area! in Katschberg, Austria
4**** hotel of great investment potential, Katchberg area!
Katschberg, Austria
Area 4 900 m²
Number of floors 5
Great reputable hotel in Katschberghohe area with investment/expansion potential! Current…
$10,58M
