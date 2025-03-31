Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Suedoststeiermark
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Bezirk Suedoststeiermark, Austria

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Gemeinde Klosterneuburg, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Klosterneuburg, Austria
Area 962 m²
For sale, this flat, open-minded villa building ground arrives in Weidlinger resting positio…
$864,458
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
Area 661 m²
NHE ALTE DONAU - NHE DONAUZENTRUM Building plot with diverse possibilities – Make your drea…
$974,952
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kainbach bei Graz, Austria
Plot of land
Kainbach bei Graz, Austria
$551,847
Leave a request
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 1 m²
For sale this beautiful property arrives at the Langenzersdorfer Finkengasse. The plot has a…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gemeinde Purbach, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Purbach, Austria
Area 2 m²
For sale is a unique plot in 7083 Purbach am Neusiedler See, which convinces with its locati…
$454,978
Leave a request
Plot of land in Stadtschlaining, Austria
Plot of land
Stadtschlaining, Austria
Area 179 176 m²
$7,86M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gemeinde Edlitz, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Edlitz, Austria
Area 1 385 m²
For sale is a plot of approx. 1385 m2 with a house of approx. 300 m2. The property has undev…
$656,814
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gemeinde Blumau-Neurisshof, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Blumau-Neurisshof, Austria
This beautiful, sunny, quiet, and flat plot of land (with development potential) can be divi…
$2,25M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gemeinde Voesendorf, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Voesendorf, Austria
Area 930 m²
Welcome to 2331 Vösendorf in Lower Austria! On a spacious plot of 930m2 you will find a buil…
$757,213
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
Area 3 m²
For sale this beautiful property arrives at the Langenzersdorfer Kellergasse. The plot reach…
$3,25M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Unterort, Austria
Plot of land
Unterort, Austria
$685,498
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Area 2 m²
In central Stockerauer location, a plot for sale, on which a residential complex can be buil…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes