Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk St Johann im Pongau
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Bezirk St Johann im Pongau, Austria

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Ski Paradise Hotel in Austria, close to Salzburg in Muehlbach am Hochkoenig, Austria
Ski Paradise Hotel in Austria, close to Salzburg
Muehlbach am Hochkoenig, Austria
Rooms 27
Ski Paradise Hotel in Austria, close to Salzburg! - 27 rooms (54 beds) - Bar, restaurant…
$2,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes